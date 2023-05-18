Allan H. Rydberg

Allan Herbert Rydberg of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence at the age of 81 after suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease, or COPD. The family would like to thank the staff at HopeHealth for their wonderful care of Allan. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Seelen and devoted stepfather of Steve Deutsch and Dian Killian, and her partner, Uma Lo.
Allan grew up in Warwick, graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a B.A. in Physics and retired from the physics department of Brown University in Providence. Allan enjoyed tinkering in his workshop; designing recumbent bicycles; creating digital fractals; riding motorcycles, and walking on the beach. Allan loved science and learning about science. He was a licensed glider pilot and involved in different community and activist groups, including Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He was appreciated as an especially kind, generous and good hearted person, always willing to help others. He also was known for his playful sense of humor.
Allan and his wife Phyllis enjoyed escaping the New England winters and spending time in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Allan was the son of the late Edith (Lundberg) and Herbert Rydberg. Beyond the immediate family mentioned above, he leaves behind his brothers John Rydberg and his wife Linda of Bloomfield, NJ; Malcolm Rydberg and his wife Carol of East Greenwich and Richard Rydberg and his wife Charlotte of North Easton, MA. He is also survived by nephews Rene Rydberg and Tor Rydberg, nieces Amber (Rydberg) West and Erika Rydberg-Hall, cousins and family in Sweden and the Jaeger cousins in Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St Augustine’s Church-Episcopal Center at University of Rhode Island, 15 Lower College Road, Kingston, RI 02881.
In memory of Allan, contributions may be made to Silent Spring Institute (www.silentspring.org), 320 Nevada Street, Suite 302, Newton, MA, 02460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.