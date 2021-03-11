Janina Musiitwa, 72, of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born in Germany and emigrated from Poland, she was the daughter of the late John Janiec and Henryka (Przebinda) Janiec.
Ms. Musiitwa was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years until her retirement and was a member of the Polish National Alliance of Chicago, IL. She loved to read, laugh, and spend her afternoons overlooking the ocean. She adored spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren.
She leaves her loving daughters, Victoria J. Bennett and her husband Michael Bennett of North Kingstown, RI, Rebecca J. Musiitwa and her fiancée Shanice Cumbee of Washington, DC, and Jacqueline M. Musiitwa-Shea and her husband Brian Shea of Johannesburg, South Africa. Cherished grandmother of Brendon M. Bennett, Brady M. Bennett, Maura-Anne Shea, and Liam Shea. She was the sister of Barbara Dail of High Point, NC and Stasia Wojcik of Ludlow, MA.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Everybody Wins DC, a nonprofit dedicated to giving children the opportunity to enjoy joyful reading experiences, will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
