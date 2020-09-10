Robert C. Mac Eachern

Robert Cameron Mac Eachern, 81, of Asheboro, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Alpine Health & Rehabilitation Center in Asheboro.
Robert was a native of Edgertown, Massachusetts and a resident of Asheboro. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Robert continued his commitment to the United States through the Federal Civil Service by working for General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division. He was a supervisor of inspections to establish quality assurance of U.S. Naval submarines. Robert mastered woodcraft as a hobby and enjoyed building crafts for his beloved wife. He also enjoyed taking care of his yard and travelling in his RV to visit his sons and create lasting friendships across the country. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Immenschuh Mac Eachern, parents, Allen James and Helen Walsh Mac Eachern.
He is survived by his sons Wayne Mac Eachern, of Porterville, CA and Robert Eugene Mac Earhern, of Pinellas Park, FL, his sister Mary Blue Hewitt, of Wickfork, Rhode Island and two grandchildren.
Graveside Services were held September 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church in Ramseur, North Carolina.
Arrangements were made by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Ramseur, North Carolina.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Cameron Mac Eachern, please visit Loflin Funeral Home’s floral store. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
