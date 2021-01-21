Edward F. Pietras, 91, of North Kingstown, formerly of Norwich, CT, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 10, 2021. He was the loving husband of Pauline J. (Gagnon) Pietras. Born in Moosup, CT, he was a son of the late Peter Pietras & Caroline (Kasek) Pietras.
Mr. Pietras was a graduate of Plainfield High School & Ellis Technical School, Class of 1947. He attained his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering through the G.I. Bill from the University of Connecticut. He was inducted into Eta Kappa Nu Honors Fraternity.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and became an instructor of electronic fire control in Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland.
He worked at the General Dynamics division of Electric Boat for 32 years as a principal engineer where he supported and improved the design of the depth control and missile compensation system, which controlled the submarine while launching missiles. Throughout his career, he participated in over forty-four submarine sea trials, commencing with Polaris & Poseidon programs, and continuing into the Trident submarine program.
Devout in his faith, he was a Communicant of St. Bernard Church in Wickford and S.S. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich, CT for 25 years where he served on the altar society. He was a 4thDegree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 270 in Norwich.
In retirement, Mr. Pietras traveled extensively and enjoyed experiencing new cultures and historical places. He had a love of music and continued to play his trumpet well into his eighties.
He leaves his loving children: Dianne L. Deutsch & her husband Paul H. Deutsch, MD, Ph.D. of Norwich, CT, Stephen E. Pietras of Griswold, CT, and Brenda J. Teter & her husband Bradford of Wheatland, WY. He was the cherished grandfather of Alexandra Deutsch, Michelle Deutsch, Sara Teter, Emily Teter and Rachel Teter. He was the brother of the late Ann Pallein, Bertha Zavistoski, Jean Gregory, Viola Kwiat, Mildred Lescoe, Walter Pietras, Joseph Pietras, and Anthony Pietras. He also leaves several nieces & nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, Wickford. Burial in All Hallows Cemetery will be private. The family is planning a celebration of life in early summer. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to St. Bernard Church Youth Ministry will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
