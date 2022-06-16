Ralph C. Porter III

Ralph Carlyle Porter III, known as Robin, died peacefully in Middlebury, VT on May 17th after a long, full life of perseverance, dedication to service, and tradition. He spent his final years in Vermont to be near his youngest son, Dr. Will Porter, and his family. He was also pleased to be close to his beloved camp Keewaydin, where his grandfather was an early camper, and where members of each generation of his family since have gone and learned to “Help the other fellow.”
Born in the spring of 1933 to Eleanor Todd Marshall and Ralph Carlyle Porter Jr, Robin grew up in Summit, NJ. He went to Pingry School in 1945, where he developed his love of learning and was impressed by returning WWII Veterans. This strong impression, and having ancestors that were Revolutionary War Veterans, inspired him to enlist in the naval reserve as a freshman of Washington and Lee University. He graduated from Rutgers University and was commissioned at Officer Candidate School in Newport in 1955. That same year Robin married Cynthia Dilworth Eagles of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
Robin became an intelligence officer in the Navy. Later, in the reserves, he volunteered twice for duty in Vietnam on the aircraft carriers Midway and Ranger. He entered the Foreign Service in 1961, responding to President Kennedy’s call to serve, and was posted to Port-au-Prince, Manila, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Moscow…in time for the Nixon-Brezhnev summit in 1972. He returned to the USSR in 1976 to lead the first US diplomatic mission to Kyiv, Ukraine. Robin and Cynthia and their four children enjoyed many adventures as they traveled the world. Robin retired from the Foreign Service in 1983.
He then began a new chapter when he went to Philadelphia and earned a Masters of Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1987 he arrived in Rhode Island to specialize in restoration of historic houses. It was on Block Island that he met his second wife, the Reverend Marsue Harris, then a Rhode Island penitentiary chaplain. They settled in Wickford village in a rambling historic home of which they were loving stewards for 35 years.This home was a hub for their families and community, and Robin was dedicated to helping to revive Historic Wickford. Marsue and Robin were married by Bishop George Hunt, who was a mentor, and who encouraged Robin to join the Republican reform movement. Robin served for two terms in the RI State Senate and then was elected to the North Kingstown Town Council in 1998, 2000, and 2004. After retiring from elected politics, he became a leader in the RI anti-casino cause.
In later years, Robin accompanied Marsue as she performed her priestly duties at various Episcopal parishes, weddings, baptisms, and funerals. Robin also relished reading by the fire (mostly history), writing, gardening, and walking his Westies and Scotties. He loved those dogs. Often Robin could be seen in front of his house enjoying friendly encounters with passers by or driving around town in his red ’41 Ford truck and, later on, in his vintage Navy jeep. He sang in church choirs and with the North Kingstown Swingers—heartily entertaining nursing home residents. Robin was a longstanding member of Rotary and the VFW. He enthusiastically assumed the role of family historian and sponsored a Porter family reunion at Keewaydin on Lake Dunmore in 2006. He was a loving grandfather and delighted in watching his grandchildren grow.
Although Robin faced challenges during the last few years, he adapted with remarkable grace, warmth and good humor. Robin’s family is grateful for the kind and dedicated care he received from the staff at EastView in Middlebury, VT and Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
Robin is survived by his children, Ralph Carlyle “Carl” Porter IV, Christopher Todd Porter (Wendy), Sarah Porter Bell (Kevin), William Harrison Porter (Martha), his step-children Laurisa Houseman and Nicholas Baranyk (Andrea), grandchildren Lily (Chris), Rosy, Christopher, Cooper, Vivian, Ashley, Beatrice, and Theodora, his sister-law Kathryn Auchincloss Porter, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both wives and his brothers, James Marshall Porter and David Stuart Porter.
A memorial service for Robin is planned for Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. in Wickford at The Old Narragansett Church. Following the service there will be the burial and reception. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Robin’s honor.
