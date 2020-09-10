James Main, 76, of Wakefield, died Thursday at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Laura J. (Zbacnik) Main.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late George R. and Anne H. (Finnie) Main.
Mr. Main was a commercial fisherman. He enjoyed hunting and was very active in the South Kingstown Elks Lodge, where he was named “Elk of the Year” two years ago.
He is survived by eight children, Stephenie Paine of Ashaway, Cassie Hart of Wakefield, Jodie Cook of Wakefield, James Main of Bradford, Robert Main of Minatare, Nebraska, Matthew Main of Westerly, Jason Main of Austin, Texas, and Morgan Garcia of Warwick; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.; and a half-sister Diane Kinney of Westerly
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-07226. Fore guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
