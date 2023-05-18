Ruth P. Hagglund, 90, of South Kingstown, died peacefully on May 10, 2023 at Brookdale South Bay. She was the wife of the late Gordon A. Hagglund. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip P. Jeschke and Katherine K. (Stewart) Jeschke.
Ruth was employed as a machine tool draftsman with the former Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. She was a Realtor with DeFelice Realty, Coldwell Banker, and was a member of the RI Realtors Association. She was a member of the East Greenwich Yacht Club.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
