Glenn W. Beckmann, 66, of Wakefield, RI, died August 7, 2020, of cancer. Born in Bermuda, he was a lobsterman and boat builder. A lover of nature, especially the ocean, he enjoyed boating with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl (Kay) Beckmann of Wakefield, his daughters Miranda L. Zinsser of Charlestown and Allyson Beckmann of Wakefield, brothers Lloyd and Kenneth Beckmann, sister Nancy Beckmann, grandson Jay Zinsser Wilkinson and granddaughter Linda Lee McNally.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced for later this year.
