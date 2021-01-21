Gloria A. Phillips

Gloria Ann (Sternhagen) Phillips passed into eternal life on Monday, January 11th at the grand age of 97. Born in the Bronx (and proud of it!) on June 10th, 1923, she was the daughter of Clorinda (Russo) and Hjalmar Sternhagen. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Anna Sonja, and her husband, the Rev. Frederick Lake Phillips, and is survived by her sister, Sonja Inis (Sternhagen) Fulton, of Stamford Connecticut. She loved them all deeply. Gloria also leaves behind many nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and nieces (all of whom she loved with a mother’s heart!), hundreds of former students who attended her first grade classes in the Bronx and at Hopkins Hill School in Coventry, Rhode Island, and many friends.
Gloria received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Education from Hunter College (New York City), and taught school for forty years. She was a consummate professional, spending most of her waking hours in service to her students. In the 1980’s, at the height of her career as an educator, she participated in Project Exceptionally Ready, a grant-funded program run by colleagues at the University of Rhode Island to serve the special needs of first graders who were “exceptionally ready” to learn. Gloria also guided many student teachers over the years, a responsibility she enjoyed greatly.
On October 3rd, 1959, Gloria was wed to the Rev. Frederick Lake Phillips of Yonkers New York, an Episcopal Priest who served as the pastor of several churches in the Diocese of Rhode Island for a total of 37 years. Gloria gladly assumed the duties of a pastor’s wife, and participated fully in her husband’s ministry, as hostess, Sunday School teacher (first grade, of course!), choir member, committee member, and preparer of many, many casseroles and desserts for church suppers. Gloria was especially fond of her parish homes in Coventry, RI (Christ Church and St. Andrew’s), in Wakefield, RI (Church of the Ascension), and after her husband’s retirement from active ministry, in Narragansett, RI (St. Peter’s by the Sea).
Gloria was a devout Christian who served the Lord gladly, with her whole heart. She dedicated her life to others, loved freely, and was loved freely in return.
The family would like to thank Gloria’s personal caregivers, Marge, and Sharon, and all of Gloria’s other caregivers at Brookdale, Southbay, for the marvelous, loving care she received during the last decade of her life.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Gloria’s funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to St. Peter’s by the Sea, Narragansett, RI, https://stpetersbythesea.com. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.