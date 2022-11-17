Mary E. Ostiguy

Mary E. (Hilton) Ostiguy, age 100, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Esdell S. Ostiguy. Born in Providence, she was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Prescott and Hazel (Thurston) Hilton.
Growing up in Providence in the 1920s, Mary and her family would spend summers in their cottage in the village of Hamilton in North Kingstown. She loved her summers in Hamilton and spoke of adventures such as seeing Lindberg land at the Quonset airfield. She would also speak of tough times during the Depression. Both she and her sister Sally contracted tuberculosis in the 1930s. Mary met her husband Edsell at the outbreak of World War II. They married in Baltimore while he was on a short military leave.
Mary gave birth to her first child while Esdell was serving in the Philippines. Despite living through difficult times, Mary always remained positive. When Esdell returned from the war they built a home and settled in Hamilton where they raised their four children. She enjoyed swimming and spending time with her family on Narragansett Bay and at the family’s summer cottage on Damariscotta Lake in Maine.
Mary spent her career and her personal life working to help people in her community. When the children were all in school, she took the job of Senior Outreach Worker for the Visiting Nurses working to help seniors isolated from services throughout South County. She later became the outreach worker for the North Kingstown Senior Center.
Since 1945, Mary was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford and an active volunteer in her community. She helped organize an ecumenical ministry to North Kingstown nursing homes. For over fifty years she volunteered with Friends In Service to Humanity (FISH) first as a driver and later as a dispatcher assisting residents without transportation. Mary continued in this roll well into her 90s even after losing her eyesight. She was a volunteer for The Salvation Army, the Rhode Island Genealogy Society, the North Kingstown Historical Genealogical Society, and was a member of the Mayflower Society.
Mary is survived by her four children: Mary-Beth, wife of the late David Burnham of North Kingstown, William Ostiguy and his wife Lauren of North Kingstown, Stephen Ostiguy, husband of the late Melinda (Lynn) of Newport, and James Ostiguy of North Kingstown. She was the beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Martha A. Luther, the late Ruth G. Green, and the late Sara C. Hilton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main St, North Kingstown. Her burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Mary’s name may be made to The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main St, North Kingstown, RI 02852 and/or North Kingstown FISH Organization c/o Bob Cescovi, 180 Waterwheel Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
