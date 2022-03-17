Penelope ‘Penny’ Wolcott Jackim, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Wakefield, RI. She was born in Bronxville NY,
Daughter of Wallace Wolcott and Elizabeth Tyler Wolcott, of Scarsdale, NY. She lived in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to RI in 1964.
Penny earned a BFA degree from Pratt Institute in 1956. She later studied Calligraphy at the University of Massachusetts, in Dartmouth, MA.
She was a skilled artist and graphic designer in later years, she enjoyed watercolor painting; something of a family tradition. She taught painting, calligraphy, and exhibited her artwork in juried shows.
In the 1980’s Penny started Ahimsa Graphics. Her designs were widely distributed. She was an early adopter of an internet sales model. The Name ‘Ahimsa’ refers to nonviolence in all aspects of life.
Penny, through her designs and activism, promoted peace and non violence, the environment, women’s issues, civil rights, respect for Native Americans, and equality.
She was a proud member of the ‘Raging Grannies’, a group consisting mostly of women, who sing creatively adapted songs of social justice.
Penny was a Buddhist who followed the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh. She was also a Quaker and was a member of the Providence Friends Meeting. At times, she attended Unitarian services.
Penny is survived by her two children, Robin and Clifford Jackim, and her older brother Roger Wolcott, of Sandy Spring, MD. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.