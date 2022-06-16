Russell G. Allen, 99, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Lillian L. (Munson) Allen for 75 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry G. Allen and Cora A. (Vaughn) Allen.
Mr. Allen was employed as an ironworker for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 during WWII where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. He was the oldest living member of Quidnessett Baptist Church, member of the King Solomon’s Lodge/Manchester Lodge F. & A.M., Ironworkers Local # 37, member of the former Quidnessett Grange, Slocum Grange, and volunteered with Boy Scouts of America.
He leaves his loving children: Kenneth R. Allen and his wife Ruth of North Kingstown, Steven R. Allen and his wife Shelli of North Kingstown, Cathy L. Allen of North Kingstown, and Robert M. Allen and his wife Kathleen of Scottsdale, AZ. He was the cherished grandfather of Stephanie A. Allen & her husband Juan Pablo of Sudbury, MA, Lindsay A. Allen of East Greenwich, Jenny A. Allen of North Kingstown, Robert M. Allen of Tempe, AZ, Kate E. Seip and her husband Colin of Tempe, AZ, Morgan Boehm and her husband Andy Peart of Charlestown, and great-grandfather of Sofie A. Trelles, Lilie A. Trelles, & Zachary Peart. He was the brother of the late Raymond V. Allen and brother-in-law of Jacqueline Allen of Barrington, IL.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to HopeHealth Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
His Funeral Service was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Quidnessett Baptist Church, 6356 Post Road, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery followed.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Quidnessett Baptist Church, 6356 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
