Nancy J. Allen

Nancy J. (Noble) Allen, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of the late John B. Allen, and devoted mother of the late, Harold E. Allen, Heidi Allen, and Lorne E. Allen. Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Harold D. and Selma (Glogan) Noble.
She is survived by her beloved daughter-in-law, Karen J. (Serio) Allen and her cherished grandchildren, Christopher E. Allen of Tampa, Florida, and Stephanie B. Allen of San Francisco, California. She also leaves behind her treasured friends of Greenwood Community Church, her loving care givers, a large network of friends and her loving and faithful cat, Mittens
Mrs. Allen was a graduate of Michigan State where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree. She was employed by the Exeter-West Greenwich School Department where she taught sixth grade for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, watching the humming birds on her deck and reading. She loved gathering with her friends at “CIRCLE II” and participating in many other charitable activities. She had a keen eye for detail and took a tremendous amount of pride in her home. She will be sorely missed for her sense of humor and many acts of kindness.
A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her burial will be privately held in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. The funeral home staff will monitor safety and capacity protocols. Please wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 or Greenwood Community Church, Presbyterian, 805 Main Ave., Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
