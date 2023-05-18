Lucille A. McAuliffe, 89, of Wakefield, died peacefully at Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield, on May 14, 2023. She was the wife of the late George F. McAuliffe, Sr., and the daughter of the late Paul and Julia (Goda) Smey of Naugatuck, CT.
Lucille moved to South Kingstown in 1972 after her husband retired from the Navy after 27 years of service. She worked as a part-time salesclerk in many jobs including Woolworths, McKenzie’s, The Sneaker King, Waldorf Tuxedo and Kenyon’s Department Store.
She enjoyed traveling on many bus trips with the Senior Center and her long-time friend, Kathy Cawley, and she also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren playing games. She also loved to play cards and Michigan Rummy with her childhood friends from Connecticut. Lucille also volunteered at Christ the King Church and at Visiting Nurse Association.
Lucille is survived by her children, Kevin McAuliffe (Melinda) of Portsmouth, Karen Rogers (Tom) of Riverside, MaryLou Edwards of Wakefield, George McAuliffe of Wakefield, Eileen Orabone (Patrick) of Charlestown and Keith McAuliffe of Duluth, MN. She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Kathleen Rubinstein (Norm). She was also grandmother to 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881, followed by burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
The family would like to thank everyone at Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield for taking such good care of our mother for the past nine years, and also HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care for all of their support and care during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.