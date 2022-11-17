Richard H. Ellsworth, 91, of South Kingstown, also known as Dick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12 surrounded by family.
Born in Providence, he was the loving son of the late Harold and Ellen (Howe) Ellsworth and husband to the late Carolyn Lee (Redmond) Ellsworth for 56 years.
Richard was a longtime resident of South Kingstown and was employed by the former First National Store for 30 years and the Main Street Branch (Division of Arnold Lumber Co.) for 30 years. He spent time in the Marine Corps from 1952-1956. Richard was a member and former Post Commander of Washington County Post FW 916. As a hobby, he loved woodworking.
He is deeply missed and survived by his five daughters, Geraldine Tetreault (Paul) of Exeter, Kimberly Ellsworth of Richmond, Michelle Ellsworth of South Kingstown, Tammy Northup (Louis Jr) of South Kingstown, Andrea Holland (Jason) of Charlestown, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Leaves three nieces of Parker, FL; two nieces of Deland, FL; and a nephew of Middletown, RI. He is predeceased by his brothers, Donald, David, and Douglas Ellsworth.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 10 a.m. in the South County Church of Christ, 3510 Tower Hill Road, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will follow at New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston. Visiting hours will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street in Wakefield, on Monday, November 21 from 4-7 p.m.
