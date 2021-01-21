Elvira A. Kustesky

Elvira Agnes (Sculco) Kustesky, 98, of Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Allen S. Kustesky who predeceased her in 2007.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Immaculata Sculco.
Elvira was a graduate of WHS Class of 1940. She met her husband during their employment at Hamilton Standard Propellors, and they wed June 2, 1945. She worked as an inspector for George C. Moore Company for over 30 years where she organized a Quality Circle, of which she was immensely proud. She loved her home and family deeply. Elvira also enjoyed assisting her brother, the late Rudy Sculco, at the Wilcox Tavern where she had an eagle eye for detail.
Elvira was known as an expert baker who also loved to cook, especially for her extended family. She will always be remembered affectionately as “Grandma Pies”. She was a talented seamstress, fashion designer and interior decorator, designing the beautiful window treatments at the Wilcox Tavern.
A strong advocate for the value of education, Elvira said, “Your education is something that will always stay with you as long as you live.” She urged her family to always to continue to learn.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Martha Young of Wakefield, RI and Indialantic, FL; two siblings, Ernest Sculco of Merritt Island, FL and Dorothy (Sculco) Connolly of Westerly; two grandchildren, David Allen Young and Emily Rose (Young) Bruketa (Casey) of Waunakee, WI; and one great-granddaughter Olivia Rose Bruketa.
Funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frank Olean Center, 93 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891, where Elvira’s late son, Steven, attended for many years. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
