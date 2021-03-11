Edward J. Kleczek, 86, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer; he was surrounded by his wife and children in the comfort of his home. Ed was born in Connecticut on November 5, 1934, with his childhood and early adult years spent in Westfield, Massachusetts. He was proud of his Polish heritage, an avid athlete and sports fan with a particular knack and affinity for basketball and baseball. Ed graduated from St. Mary’s High School and Westfield State University with his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. Ed prided himself in being a lifetime educator; he enjoyed mentoring, teaching and coaching others. Ed met his wife Alyce while working abroad in Germany in the American (DODDS) school system. As destiny would have it, Ed and Alyce discovered they had grown up only 20 miles apart from one another in Western, Massachusetts. With a zest for adventure and travel, Ed and Alyce raised their three children, Kathy, Tanya and Brian in Germany until 1982, when they landed in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. After 20 years in Europe and a career in education, he pursued his real estate license and went on to enjoy a second career as a Realtor in Southern Rhode Island.
Ed was loved for his kind, loyal, caring nature, and everlasting optimistic outlook on life. He was known for his hospitality and for welcoming others to his home to share merriment through food and drink, creating lifelong friends wherever he was around the globe. He believed in giving back to his community through coaching, umpiring and refereeing youth sports, volunteering for the local Matunuck Fire Department and participating with the American Legion Post #34. Ed will be most remembered for the love he had for his family, adventurous spirit, and most certainly his unwavering heart for the Boston Red Sox.
Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Alyce, his much-loved children, Kathy Kleczek, Tanya Kleczek-Fontenot, Brian Kleczek, and Grandfather (Jaju) to Lucien and Gabe Fontenot, Austin and Blake Kleczek and many others who proudly call Ed family and a wonderful friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church-180 Old North Rd., Kingston, RI. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed at- http://ctkri.org/
Burial with military honors will be private following the ceremony. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home- 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI.
For full obituary, guest book, and tribute video, please visit: averystortifuneralhome.com
