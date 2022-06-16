James B. Coughlin

James “Jim” B. Coughlin, age 70 of Lafayette Rd, North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 with his loving wife and family by his side. Born in Lawrence, MA, he was the eldest son of John J. Coughlin of Haverhill, MA and Catherine (Bolstin) Coughlin of Lawrence, MA.
Jim lived and worked in Southern Rhode Island for over 60 years and made a lasting impression on peoples’ lives through his caring demeanor, his honesty and integrity, and his sense of humor. He leaves a visible impact by building many of the beautiful homes in Wickford and the surrounding areas with Coughlin Bros. Builders, which he established in 1977. An avid fisherman and upland bird hunter, he enjoyed being on Narragansett Bay with this wife and spending time outdoors with his sons.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years and best friend of 47 years, Robin (Hanna) Coughlin and his three loving sons: John J. of Houston, TX, Joseph B. and his wife Jessica of Exeter, RI, and Justin R. of Richmond, RI who always have and always will look up to their father. He is also the grandfather of June J. Coughlin, a recent addition to Joseph’s family.
He is the beloved older brother of John D. Coughlin of North Kingstown, RI and Kevin M. Coughlin of Exeter, RI. He is survived by and will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 24th from 4-8 p.m. at the Cold Spring Community Center on 36 Beach St. North Kingstown, RI. Friends and family are invited to gather and share stories and celebrate Jim’s impact on the community.
