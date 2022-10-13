Diane M. Neri, 50, of Narragansett, passed away October 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Fallon) Neri.
Diane was a 1989 graduate of Classical High School; she then went on to graduate from URI, in 1994, where she received her bachelor’s degree. She was a longtime employee of the Town of Narragansett, prior to her retirement. She was known to all as “Auntie Di.” Her generous nature, fueled by her big heart, made her a friend of many. She had a vast music collection and was an avid reader; her love of reading provided her knowledge to excel at crossword puzzles and any trivia. She had a tenacious spirit, once she decided to accomplish something it would be done in the way she wanted. Nothing would stop her.
She is survived by her two brothers Stephen Neri and his wife Pam, and Paul Neri and his wife Michelle. She was the beloved “Auntie Di” to her niece and nephews, James Neri, Madeline Neri, and Andrew Neri.
Her Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday October 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, located at 864 Point Judith Rd. in Narragansett. Burial will be private. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Donations in her memory can be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, HopeHealthco.org or to the Narragansett Police Benevolent Fund, 40 Caswell St. Narragansett RI 02882. For online expressions of sympathy, visit Nardolillofh.com.
