William L. Arnold, Sr., 84, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on March 9, 2022 at Greenville Center. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Bennett) Arnold for 64 years. Born in North Kingstown, he was a son of the late Richard I. Arnold and Marion E. (Scott) Arnold.
Bill was employed as a salesman with Wickford Lumber Co. and Wakefield Branch Co. for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. A graduate of North Kingstown High School Class of 1956, Bill was a proud “Letterman” on the basketball & baseball teams. He played first base with Woodmansee Insurance Softball Team for over 60 years.
A veteran of the armed forces, Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968, being honorably discharged.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children, Donna M. Swanson and her husband Randy of Wakefield, David M. Arnold and his wife Nancy of North Kingstown, Douglas J. Arnold and his wife Linda of North Kingstown, Sharon J. Arnold of North Kingstown, Andrea P. Wiggins and her husband Michael of Naylor, GA, and his daughter-in-law, Francine Arnold of Lowell, MA. He was the father of the late William L. Arnold, Jr. Cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Richard I. “Hap” Arnold, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, Helen Hull of Moosup, CT, Alice King of Virginia, and the late Mary Rhoads, Arlene “Scotty” Howard, and Amy Briggs.
His graveside service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Elks Lodge in Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, The Special Olympics of RI, or the Wounded Warrior Project will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford . For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
