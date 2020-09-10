Arline B. Klingensmith

Arline B. (Lippman) Klingensmith, 98, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bert E. Klingensmith.
Arline was born April 24, 1922 in Providence, RI to Herman Jr. and Ella (Marx) Lippman. She grew up in Providence, RI and graduated from Classical High School and Katherine Gibbs. While volunteering for the USO she met her husband, Bert. They were married for 58 years.
Arline began her professional career at the Narragansett Town Hall in 1958, becoming the Town Clerk in May of 1968. She retired from that position in June of 1987. She was a member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church; a member of The Adah #15 Chapter of OES, the Westerly square dance club, and “The Club”, a local gathering of Narragansett fishermen’s wives (“The Club” was featured in an article in the Narragansett Times). As a child she and her cousin witnessed the destruction caused by the 1938 hurricane.
Arline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a remarkable person and friend to many. Always full of life, vibrant and special in so many ways, she will be missed by all who knew her. Being very social, she relished gatherings with family and friends. Dining out was one of her favorite activities and she loved politics, reading newspapers, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Red Sox games and was an avid reader.
She treasured the beach and loved boating on Narragansett Bay with her husband and family. She loved camping and traveling, both domestic and internationally, visiting Ireland, Portugal, Holland, and Germany. She was an extremely talented needle artist, creating family needlepoint masterpieces. She did cross-stitched Christmas stockings and knitted beautiful sweaters for all of her great grandchildren. She enjoyed working at the church Christmas bazaars and collecting angel figurines of all types.
She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Susan and Clifford Snow of West Kingston, Amy and Gerald Richmond of Wakefield, Eric and Alana Jayne Klingensmith of Exeter; 7 grandchildren: Kristin (Snow) & husband, Chris Letterman, Dr. Julie Snow & husband, Scott Medeiros, Laura (Snow) & husband, Tino Thakral, Melyssa (Richmond) & husband, Lucas Marland, Davin & Jacqueline Richmond, Erin Klingensmith and Ian Klingensmith. She was “GG” to her ten great grandchildren whom she adored. They are Trevor and Meghan Letterman, Ella Medeiros, Aiden, Meena and Sai Thakral; Landon and Elijah Marland; and Grant and Pilar Richmond. She also treasured her three dogs, especially Holly, her last companion. Arline was the sister of the late Herman F. Lippman, Jr. and the late Virginia (Lippman) Huntley.
Due to COVID 19, calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held later next year to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Exeter Animal Shelter, 165 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822 or The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
