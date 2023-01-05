Lincoln C. Almond

Lincoln Carter Almond, 86, of Kingston, RI and South Wellfleet, MA passed away on January 2, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Johnson) for 64 years. Marilyn was his foundation and his tireless caregiver in recent years. Born in Pawtucket and raised in Central Falls during the depression and World War II, he never forgot his working-class roots and the importance of hard work and sacrifice for the future. He was the devoted son of the late Thomas Clifton and Elsie Carter Almond, and the proud younger brother of the late Thomas C. Almond, Jr.
A graduate of Central Falls High School, he attended the University of Rhode Island and Boston University School of Law. He was inducted into both the Central Falls City Hall of Fame and the Central Falls High Athletic Hall of Fame. He also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve Submarine Service.
Although a lawyer by trade, the focus of his career was honest and dedicated public service. Starting at age 26, he served with distinction as Lincoln’s Town Administrator from 1963 to 1969. He had the foresight to preserve open space and to strategically balance residential and industrial development which benefits Lincoln’s residents to this day. He was subsequently appointed as the U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island in 1969 and ultimately became one of the longest tenured U.S. Attorneys in the Nation’s history. He served over 20 years from 1969-1978 and 1981-1993. As the State’s top Federal Prosecutor, he successfully took on organized crime and public corruption and was a trusted policy advisor to multiple U.S. Attorneys General. In 1994, he was elected as Rhode Island’s 72nd Governor and served two terms from 1995-2003. He governed as a political moderate who was fiscally conservative and socially compassionate. His Administration was recognized for expanding child health care benefits, strong economic development and job creation, and needed improvements to his beloved URI. At every stop in his career, he was blessed and grateful to have had the loyal support of countless talented and dedicated staff at every level.
He was a diehard Rhody Rams basketball fan and a fixture for years in Section 213 at the Ryan Center. Go Rhody! He enjoyed watching Red Sox and Patriots games, and walked endless miles with Marilyn over the years on the beaches of Wellfleet. He took pride in his yard and basked in nurturing and mowing his prized lawn. He also spent many contented hours laboring on his John Deere lawn tractor and could be seen riding on it this fall just days before his final hospitalization. But, most of all, he was a proud grandfather and would tell anyone who would listen about the exploits and successes of his five grandchildren. He was a great storyteller, and most were true.
In addition to Marilyn, he is survived by his son Lincoln Douglas Almond (Lynn) of Narragansett, RI and his daughter Amy Elizabeth Cubbage (Samuel) of Rockville, MD; and his five grandchildren Zachary, Chase and Kevin Almond and Emily and Sarah Cubbage. He also leaves his best friend and political confidant John A. Holmes, Jr., and was predeceased by his loyal and trusted mentor Raymond A. LaFazia, Esq. In Governor Almond’s memory, donations may be made to the Governor and Mrs. Lincoln Almond Scholarship Fund through the URI Foundation, 79 Upper College Rd., Kingston, RI, 02881. The Fund supports scholarships to Rhode Island resident students in financial need. Final arrangements are private at his request. For guestbook and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
