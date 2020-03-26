Daniel J. Fitzpatrick

Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 85, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020.
He was the son of the late Mary (Meegan) Powers and her late husband Richard Powers.
Dan lived a full life with many interesting chapters and would be happy to tell you all about them. He grew up on Rockingham Street in Providence with his mother, his grandparents and eight cousins. The home was small but filled with love and warmth. Dan also spent a great deal of time with his aunt and uncle on their farm in Strafford, VT.
Dan was a jack of all trades with an entrepreneurial spirit. In his youth, he worked in the hospitality industry at the Biltmore hotel in Providence and the Coolidge Inn in White River Junction, VT. Dan also owned a milk truck and maintained a route in Providence for a period of time. He proudly worked for and retired from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. In his retirement he owned and operated a bait business in Point Judith, where he became known as “Dan the Bait Man”.
In recent years, Dan could often be spotted around Narragansett and Wakefield relaxing with a cup of coffee reading the newspaper in his truck.
He is survived by his son, Michael Fitzpatrick and wife Amy; daughter, Erin Fitzpatrick; six grandchildren, Frederick Rohrer and fiancé Stephanie, Trevor Fitzpatrick and wife Shelby, Nicole Sheldon and husband Matthew, Megan Fitzpatrick, Aaron Fitzpatrick, and Hannah Fitzpatrick; four great grandchildren, Chelsea, Zoey, Avery and Marlowe.
Dan was predeceased by his beloved grandson Joshua Fitzpatrick.
At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Point Judith Fisherman’s Memorial Foundation, Attention Treasurer Kathryn Manning Butler, PO Box 3315, Narragansett, RI 02882.
