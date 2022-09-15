Russell Thompson

Russell Wesley Thompson, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Bath, New Hampshire on September 8, 2022. Russell was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on October 8, 1944, the youngest of three siblings, to his mother Marian Smith Thompson and his father Alvah Thompson.
Russell personified kindness and patience. He was a great husband, father, friend, and mentor with a sense of humor remembered by all he met. He loved to tell “Dad” jokes so the kids would all sigh...not another one!
He attended Hope High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He was their star pitcher and captain of the baseball team. During his senior year he tried his hand at football and excelled as a quarterback. He was selected along with 17 other baseball players to play in the People-to-People goodwill tour. On that tour he played baseball in numerous South American countries.
After graduating from Hope High School, Russell married Donna Mayo in 1965 and resided in North Kingstown, RI. He later remarried Carol Stevens in 1983 and they resided in Carolina, RI
Shortly after graduation he joined the R.I. National Guard and began working for Commonwealth Real Estate Title Company as a real estate title examiner. He continued his career as an examiner with South County Real Estate Title in Wakefield, RI before he established his own title business in 1986. He volunteered his time with Rhode Island’s National Wildlife Refuges in South County, helped start the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island, and served on the committee that selected the site of the Kettle Pond Visitor Center in Charlestown, RI.
In 2004, after a successful 40-year career, he retired and hit the road with his wife, Carol. They spent the next 15 years traveling throughout the U.S. in their RV. Across the country, he volunteered for 10 National Wildlife Refuges, two state parks, and worked with several endangered and threatened species of birds. During that time, he discovered a passion for wildlife photography, and a love for the outdoors. He also found a special place in his heart for Acadia National Park, where he drove and supervised for Island Explorer Bus Service for 16 seasons.
He is survived by his wife Carol Thompson of Bath, NH, daughter Kim McGovern and husband David, daughter Kristin Gebers and husband Daniel, stepson Donald Stevens, stepson Christopher Stevens and wife Kerry; his six grandchildren Rachael, Nicole, Kyla, Kaylee, Chapin and Sage; and three great grandchildren, Stephen, Michael and Addy.
Calling hours for Russell will take place Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A funeral home service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, PO Box 239, Decatur, AL 35603 or to the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of R.I., 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, R.I. 02813.
