Lynn C. Coupland

Lynn Catherine Coupland, 62, a long-time resident of South Kingstown, passes away on January 13, 2021 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Richard Coupland for 36 years.
Born in Bristol, CT, Lynn was the daughter of the late Francis Xavier Mara and Geraldine Marie (Kraft) Mara of Minneapolis, MN. She was raised in Excelsior, MN, attended Saint Cloud State University and the College of Saint Benedict where she graduated with a dual degrees in Early Childhood Education and Spanish. She taught preschool in Newport and South Kingstown, RI. More recently Lynn worked at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett, starting in the children’s room and later as the Circulation Supervisor.
Lynn loved, reading, crossword puzzles, scrabble, dinner out, good coffee, music, long walks, her electric bike, travel, and connecting with her many friends. Her artistic pursuits included glass inlay, beading, sewing and especially quilting as a member of the Ninigret Quilters.
Besides her husband, she leaves her son Paul, daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Christopher Liberti, brothers Steven, Paul, Christopher and Peter, her beloved mother Geri and Aunt Fritzie, and their extended families.
Lynn was a kind and generous person who was loved by all who knew her. Memorial services will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. A cremains burial service is planned at Riverside Cemetery in Wakefield at 11:30 on Sunday, June 20th. On June 21st, her Birthday, a quilt show in her honor “Quilts by Lynn, a Celebration of Life” is planned at The Towers in Narragansett. Arrangements are contingent on COVID19 guidance at the time. Please contact the family for confirmation and details.
