Joan D. Liebermann, 86, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 she was the wife of the late Malcom A. Liebermann Sr. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late August J. and Hilda (Schmidt) Reisch.
Joan was a graduate of St. Louis University class of 1956 where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She cherished her faith and her role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles, sudoku, coloring and painting.
She was the mother of Sharon A. Thompson, John M. Liebermann, Mary P. Lieberamann, Ann E. Eglinsdoerfer and Malcom A. Liebermann Jr.; grandmother of Kristin Leeper, Jon Liebermann, Jason Liebermann, Shaun Thompson, Katelyn Margulies, Gregory Thompson, Elijah Liebermann, Zachary Eglinsdoerfer, Timothy Englinsdoerfer, and Mallory Liebermann; great grandmother of Alyssa Leeper, Dylan Leeper, Arianna Liebermann, Evangeline Liebermann, Sylvia Thompson, Leo Thompson, Savannah Magulies, and Evie Magulies. She was the sister of John L. Reisch, Geraldine B. Reisch, the late Marian Reisch and Roger E. Reisch.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Sept. 9 in St. Bernard Church 415 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown. Burial followed in Quidnessett Cemetery Post Rd, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
