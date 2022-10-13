Andre E. Boisvert

Andre E. “Andy” Boisvert, 75, of Wakefield, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Leo R. and Marion (Lamphere) Boisvert.
Andy was the co-owner of the B & G Construction Co.; former Chief of the Union Fire District from 1993 to 2005; former Captain from 1979 to 1983 and Life member of the Peace Dale Fire Department since October 5, 1970 and a current member of the Board of Wardens of the Union Fire District.
He is survived by his brother, Leo Boisvert, Jr. and his wife Dianne of Wakefield; his sister, Linda Kelley of Kingston and six nieces and nephews, Dennis Rockwell, Jr., Debralee Thoresen, Lea St. Onge, Crystal, David and Louis Kelley.
His funeral service was held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. Burial took place in St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
