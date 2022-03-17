Rita E. Vargas, 92, of East Greenwich, died peacefully in her home on March 8, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Walter S. Vargas for nearly 69 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Erasmo Lischio and Angela (Pagano) Lischio.
More than anything, Rita loved being with her family and friends, and she was known by all to have the most generous heart. She loved all things beautiful, which she expressed with her colorful and art-filled home, her impeccable appearance, and many warm relationships with the people who were fortunate enough to know her. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband, and she was a talented artist. Rita and her husband were Communicants of Christ the King Parish for many years.
She leaves her devoted children: Peter A. Vargas & his wife Sue Ellen of North Kingstown, Stephen F. Vargas & his wife Rose Ann of Texas, Robert W. Vargas & his wife Dina of North Kingstown, Amy Crawford & her husband Jeffrey of Wakefield, and Carrie Vargas & her wife Kimberly Dunn of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She was the sister of the late Ralph Lischio, Mary Geitz, Paul Lischio, Mike Lischio, Erasmo Lischio, and Fred Lischio.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Christ the King Church in Kingston. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Welcome House of South County, www.welcomehomeofsouthcounty.org will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
