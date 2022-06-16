On Friday June 10, 2022 Pamela Kay Weiger, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister went home with our lord Jesus at the age of 64.
Pamela was born in Portland, Oregon on March 3, 1958 to the loving parents of Dwain Elvin and Marilyn Ruth Crouse. She married the love of her life Ralph James Weiger Jr on April 18, 1987 with whom she spent the next 35 years of her life with. They were foster parents to many less fortunate children often with special needs. They were fortunate to be able to adopt three children and provide a loving home for Khalil, Jasmine, and Cassidy Weiger, and Dominic.
Pamela had a big heart and dearly enjoyed caring for others, especially special needs children. She had a life long history of medical issues but you never heard her complain, instead she would praise our lord Jesus for her wonderful life and loving family.
Pamela was proceeded in death by her parents Dwain and Marilyn Crouse. She is survived by her loving husband Ralph James Weiger Jr., their children Khalil Lloyd, Jasmine Elizabeth, Cassidy Joanna Ruth, and grandchildren Dominic Jeramiah, Zamirha, and Damian all of Rhode Island, brother David Roger Crouse of Gresham, OR, sister Pauline (Paula) Henry and her companion Keith Cramer of Kingwood, WV.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Living Hope Christian Church, 730 South County Trail, North Kingstown. Friends may greet the family at church from 10:30-11:00 a.m. prior. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours on Thursday, June 16 from 5-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pamela’s name to Rhode Island Kids Count, 1 Union Station, Providence, RI 02903.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
