Steven D. Brown

Steven Douglas Brown, 69, of South Kingstown, died peacefully at home on December 12, 2022. He was happily married to Mary Stone Cocroft Brown for 39 years. He leaves two sons and a daughter-in-law: Mason Whitney and Lauren Elyse (Hovanesian) Brown of Cranston, and Tyler Stetson Brown of Olympia, Wash. He loved his family dearly.
Born in Needham, Mass., to J. Whitney Brown, M.D., and Leonor (Holmes) Brown, Steve spent his childhood in Needham and summers in Jamestown. He attended Stephen Palmer Elementary School and graduated from Needham High School. He attended the University of Iowa’s creative writing program and the Rhode Island School of Design as a painting major. Steve worked as a repertory actor for Trinity Repertory Company and especially enjoyed Shakespeare and musicals.
In his maritime career, he worked his way “up the hawse pipe,” starting as a purser for Interstate Navigation on the Block Island Ferry and eventually becoming captain. Steve later worked on coastal tankers for Sun Transport, then as a docking master for Providence Steamboat, docking U.S. and foreign warships in Newport. He also was a master and pilot for Eklof Marine on tugboats and coastal tankers from Maine to Virginia, as well as a master, chief mate and pilot for Maritrans.
Steve transported oil barges along the Northeastern seaboard for McAllister Towing. He then became a New Jersey docking pilot for McAllister, docking tankers, container ships, car ships and warships in New York Harbor. On Sept. 11, 2001, he captained a tugboat, rescuing people from Manhattan as the towers of the World Trade Center fell. He was awarded a citation and medals from the Department of Transportation for his meritorious service and sacrifice on that day.
He had many interests such as avidly playing the clarinet for most of his life, including in the orchestra for Theatre By the Sea summer stock performances when he was young, and for two decades as a member of the Wakefield Civic/Concert Band. Always a Red Sox fan, “Stevie” enjoyed keeping a journal, playing chess and tennis, boating, cruising, traveling internationally and camping at Camp Calumet in Freedom, N.H. He loved theater, painting, photography, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and anything Disney. A great fan of musical theater, he would sing show tunes on car rides.
Steve was a member of the Little Rest Readers, the North South Bowling League, Willow Dell Beach Club and was a past board member of the Willow Dell Historical Association, where he started a movie group.
He handled his diagnosis of Lewy Body Disease and Parkinson’s with grace and courage. During his retirement, he went on to learn improvisation and playwriting with the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield. He actively participated for as long as he could in the Parkinson’s boxing program at the South County YMCA.
In addition to his wife and children, he leaves his elder siblings, a brother, David Whitney Brown, and his wife Cydney of Greenacres, Wash.; and two sisters, Mary “Mobby” Larson and her husband David of Gales Ferry, Conn., and Susan Thomas Pendlebury and her husband Duncan of Jamestown; plus many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was a wonderful husband and family man. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2-5 p.m., at the South Kingstown Land Trust Barn on Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown. Private burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
