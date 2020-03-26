Walter W. Soban, II, 72, of Saunderstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of Janet (Bercaw) Soban. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Walter W. Soban, & Sarah M. (Whipple) Soban.
Walt was a talented chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He served as chef at the former Larchwood Inn of Wakefield & Post Road Inn of East Greenwich. He was the owner of Gilbert Stuart Painting for many years. Walt proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.
A lover of the great outdoors, Walt enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and was a member of the Great Swamp State Shooting Range. He was a man of many talents and many toys.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughter, Cameron A. Singleton & her husband Ryan of Warwick. Cherished grandfather of Lexi, Kenzie, Maia, & Macey. He was the brother of the late Jean S. Allaire.
A private graveside service was held in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or to the First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main St. Wickford, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
