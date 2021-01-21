Reginald C. Hazard, Jr., 95, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Reginald C. Hazard, Sr. and Pearl P. (Stanton) Hazard. He was married to the late Sarah H. C. Fry.
Reginald served in the US Army during World War II, where he received his education and retired as a lieutenant. He worked as a mechanic for the South Kingstown Union Fire District for 40 years before retiring, and the Reginald C. Hazard Maintenance Building is named in his honor. Reginald was a director for Roaring Brook Camp in Conway, Massachusetts. He was greatly involved with the First Church of God as a Deacon, Treasurer, and also was a member of the church choir. Reginald was a man with a servant’s heart. His mission in life was to help others. He was strong, down to earth, humble and walked his path as a man of God.
Reginald is survived by his children Dale of Wakefield, Dallas and his wife Susan of Charlestown, Victor and his wife Deborah of Lexington, Kentucky, Allen and his wife Patricia of Charlestown, Avis Hazard Spears of Wakefield, Thomas Reels, Jr. of Connecticut, and Reverend Wallace Hazard of Wakefield; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his brothers Richard of Wakefield, Lorenzo of East Providence, and Robert of North Kingstown; and his sisters Caroline Perry of Providence, Priscilla Spiver of Providence, Evangeline Delves of Providence, and Rachel Santos of Cranston. He was the father of the late Sharon Hazard Montiro of Wakefield and the brother of the late Blessing Hazard Bourne and Mason Hazard of Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of God, 209 Allen Avenue, Peace Dale, RI 02879.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Burial will be in New Fernwood, Kingston. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
