Mary M. Peterson, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 with her devoted husband and loving family by her side. Born and raised in Somerville Massachusetts to Margaret J. (Corbett) and Peter George G. Cernada, Mary then moved to Kingston, Rhode Island with her husband John, where they raised their five children.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband of fifty five years John F. Peterson of Kingston, Rhode Island, her loyal and loving brother George P. Cernada and his wife Eleanor of Amherst, Massachusetts, and her five cherished children and eight treasured grandchildren: Gary M. Peterson and his wife Carrie of Oregon City, Oregon and their son James; Mary Migliori of Wakefield, Rhode Island and her children with Donald Migliori, Donald and Gloria; Margaret Norberg and her husband John of Duxbury, Massachusetts and their daughters Maggie, Eleanor, Mary, and Clara; John Samuel Peterson of Kingston, Rhode Island and his son with Elena Puyo Peterson, Marco; and Sarah Peterson of Wakefield, Rhode Island. Mary also is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children. Mary was predeceased by her dearest sister Joan Dalton.
Mary lived a life full of devotion to her family, close friends, and God. A woman of strong Catholic faith, Mary attended daily mass at St. Francis Parish in Wakefield, Rhode Island and St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett, Rhode Island. Later in life Mary proudly graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in English and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Throughout her life Mary was entirely devoted to her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
A funeral mass was held Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Church of St. Thomas More in Narragansett, Rhode Island. Burial took place at the St. Francis Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to The Church of Saint Thomas More, Rockland St. Narragansett, Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.