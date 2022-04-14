Eleanor H. Dain, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. She was a well-respected teacher and 60-year resident of Kingston, RI. Eleanor was born in South Orange, NJ, and grew up in Maplewood, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Marshak) Horowitz and for 64 years the beloved wife of the late Dr. Joel A. Dain. She was also the devoted mother of Peter J. Dain, MD (Deborah Blicher) of Sudbury, MA, Jonathan L. Dain (Karen Kainer) of Gainesville, FL and Leonard E. Dain (Ivetia Paniagua) of Seattle, WA and dear sister of the late Joan Harrison. She was the adoring grandmother of Kristina, Max, Rebekah, Beatrice, Joshua and Isabel whose lives she followed with great interest, excitement and love.
Professionally, Eleanor was a graduate of Douglas College (Rutgers), Class of ’54 and earned master’s degrees in Education from both Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island. She became a “Resource Teacher” and was passionate about helping children on all edges of the learning spectrum, especially those needing extra help in math and reading. She believed deeply that all children could succeed if given the right opportunities and support. Eleanor began her career at Columbia High School in NJ and, once settled in South County, taught at Peace Dale Elementary, Wakefield Elementary, Matunuck Elementary, West Kingston Elementary, and South Road Elementary schools. She was a member of the RI Teacher’s Association, Hadassah, the League of Women Voters and a board member (secretary) for the Kingston Water Board. She volunteered energetically throughout her life and in addition to the organizations listed above, taught modern dance to children and worked with the Cub Scouts, Newport Classical Music Festival, South Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, the Museum of Primitive Art and Culture, the Pettaquamscutt Historical Society Museum and, in her later years, classes at the South Kingston Senior Center.
Eleanor immersed herself in many places and cultures, living in Germany and Japan and traveling through Europe, Asia and Latin America. She loved to dance, garden, birdwatch, attend theater productions and take long walks and be with her many friends.
Graveside services were held on Monday, April 11, 2022 in New Fernwood Cemetery, 3102 Kingstown Rd., Kingston. A private family gathering was held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to the following organizations: South Kingstown Education Foundation (www.skefonline.org), 307 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879, South Kingstown Land Trust (https://sklt.org/supportsklt/), 17 Matunuck Beach Rd, South Kingstown RI 02879 or The Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture (http://peacedalemuseum.org/get-involved/), 1058 Kingstown Rd., Peace Dale, RI 02879.
For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
