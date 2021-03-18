Harry C. Keenan, 88, of North Kingstown, professor emeritus at the Community College of Rhode Island, died on March 11, 2021. He was the husband of Norine (Underhill) Keenan, with whom he celebrated their 64th anniversary in February.
He is also survived by his daughters Christine Keenan (Chris Bolger) of Charlotte, NC; Marcia McCabe (Joseph) of Cranston; Geraldine Grenier (Raymond) of Smithfield, and sons Matthew (Patricia Daniel Keenan) of Sharon, MA, and Steven (Mirelle Warouw) of Alexandria, VA.
Mr. Keenan is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and his sister, Colleen Walker of North Providence.
Mr. Keenan began his career in education as a math and science teacher and guidance counselor in the Warwick public school system. In 1965, he became one of the early faculty members of Rhode Island Junior College (now Community College of Rhode Island) and, during more than three decades there, he was a professor of biology, psychology, and counseling, as well as an administrator in the office of academic affairs.
For 10 years, he coached the CCRI men’s golf team, which won seven New England championships. He was inducted into the CCRI Hall of Fame and CCRI Athletic Hall of Fame, both in 2002.
He was also a pharmacist at Oxnard Pharmacy in Warwick and Cornell’s Pharmacy in Providence.
Born on July 28, 1932, Mr. Keenan was the son of the late Harry A. and Mary (Brennan) Keenan. He was raised in East Providence and the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence.
Mr. Keenan graduated from LaSalle Academy and the Rhode Island College of Pharmacy (University of Rhode Island). He received master’s degrees from Rhode Island College and Brown University and earned a doctorate in education at Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army.
An avid distance runner into his 70s, Mr. Keenan took part in more than a dozen marathons, as well as hundreds of road races in Rhode Island and throughout the Northeast. He enjoyed driving Volkswagen Beetles, rooting for the Red Sox, making annual trips throughout the United States, and decorating for and celebrating holidays with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at Saint Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Visitation/walk-through will be held in the Church from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Safety protocols will be in place, church seating is limited, and face coverings are required. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. For online condolences, please visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
A live streaming of the mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FaganQuinnFuneralHome/live_videos/
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mr. Keenan’s memory may be made to the St. Bernard Church Capital Fund, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 and the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School St., North Kingstown, RI 02852.
To offer online condolences, please visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.