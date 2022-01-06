Laureen A. DeAngelis

Laureen Anthony DeAngelis passed from this life on December 29, 2021. From the moment she entered the world, she lived her life with unmatched determination in the face of adversity, something she was forced to revisit many times. Born July 28th, 1950, to mother Helen (Kopitar) Anthony and father Lawrence Anthony, Laury or “Mütti” as she was lovingly called, spent her early years in Providence before her parents built a new home in Second Point in Warwick where she was raised with her three siblings and countless pets, in particular her beloved white rooster, Chanticleer. She began her lifelong passion for education at St. Paul’s Christian Day School in Providence where she and her sisters were well known for their singing abilities. The only time she recalled missing these early school days was to have a special day with her mother to watch the occasional Alfred Hitchcock movie. After finishing St. Paul’s, Laury attended Winman Junior High and Veteran’s Memorial High School (class of 1968). Laury made the most out of all experiences from being crowned Little Miss Playground in Buttonwoods to countless hours playing Skee-Ball or the pool at Rocky Point Park with her sister Marilyn.
After graduating High School, Laury commenced the study of nursing but this was quickly derailed when at 19-years old she was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her natural resiliency was on display with this first battle having to cope with surgeries and chemotherapy to beat the cancer. She persevered with the help of her family with only one regret: missing Woodstock. She had planned the trip to Woodstock with friends but was diagnosed shortly before the trip. After beating the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma she continued her studies, first putting herself through URI (BA-Honors Psychology) followed by a Master Degree in special education at RIC and later her C.A.G.S. (1994). Laury made sure to enjoy life throughout her time at university with visits to her beloved extended family in Sankt Michael, Austria and travels with friends around Europe.
Laureen spent her career as a special education teacher for children with all levels of abilitiy at Matunuck Elementary School where she helped pioneer inclusive education. It was always important to Laury that children with differing abilities were allowed to develop themselves and find their place in the world. Despite the challenges of the era, she was always proud of the work she performed integrating her students alongside peer groups within typical classroom settings; making sure every child felt important and special. After more than twenty years as a special educator she was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. Her fighting spirit was evident during the treatment including a double mastectomy and reconstruction, followed by more chemotherapy and additional surgeries. Despite all the treatment, she remained her usual outgoing self, always ready for the next step in life. After finally going into remission, she made a short but triumphant return to the classroom before her retirement in 2005.
For those who knew Laury well, you could often find her at the Green Hill Beach Club or walking in Green Hill, often with her canine companion, Schatzi or her daughter’s pitbull, Diesel. She loved the ocean and being close to the beach was where she found her inner peace. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends at the Green Hill Beach Club. Much laughter and lifelong friendships emerged from her time at the club. She passed this love of Green Hill and its many wonders to her children, Amanda Chichester and Matthew DeAngelis, and her grandchildren Matthew and Lilliana DeAngelis, who will forever call Green Hill beach home.
Laureen is predeceased by her parents Laurence A. Anthony and Helen (Kopitar) Anthony. She is survived by her sisters Marylin (Anthony) Soscia of Warwick and Nancy Ward-Snyder of Rotonda West, Florida and her brother Lawrence A. Anthony II and sister-in-law Denise Anthony of Warwick. Her beloved children and grandchildren, son Matthew P. DeAngelis, daughter-in-law Erica DeAngelis, grandchildren Matthew and Lilliana of North Easton, MA. Daughter Amanda M. Chichester, son-in-law Clinton O. Chichester III of Wakefield, RI and step-grandchildren Lynda & Frany Chichester and husband Andy Withrow. Aunt of Cheryl Elovirta, Kimberly Evans, Laura Soscia Almeida, Maria Soscia, Jessica Muscatelli, Deanna Anthony, Lawrence Anthony III. Great Aunt of Christopher & Michael Mutty, Zachary Evans, Braiden and Briella Sawyer.
She leaves behind a much-loved extended family in Sankt Michael Burgenland, Austria, her close friend Marcy Lukon and countless friends and neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday January 10 from 4-6 p.m. with service on Tuesday January 11 at 10 a.m. at Avery Storti Funeral Home located at 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
