Mary Z. Smith of Narragansett, RI passed away on January 14, 2021 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of Heman Smith and mother of 5 children. Mary was the daughter of Bruno and Lillian (Lepore) Zanella of Peace Dale and the sister of the late Richard Zanella and the late June Lessard. She was a communicant at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church.
Mary was educated in the South Kingstown school system and graduated from Bryant College. She was a teacher of Business, English, and Elementary Grades in the South Kingstown and Narragansett school systems for over 30 years while raising her children. Mary loved teaching children of all ages and giving them confidence and security in their future.
The beach was a favorite place for her. She was an excellent seamstress and made many clothes for her children. Mary enjoyed a good game of contract bridge, wrapping Christmas presents and any event or gathering where “the kids could have fun”. She was extremely fond of music, and travelled extensively in her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her 5 children; son Michael and wife Carol Smith of Westerly, daughter Rosemary Smith and husband Scott Collins of Bangor ME, daughter Rebecca Smith of Narragansett, son Matthew and wife Christine Smith of Saunderstown, and daughter Risa and husband Dr. Burt Jordan of Miami, FL. She was deeply loved by her 9 grandchildren; Rachel Pennell, Nathan Smith, Kendra Pitkin, Timothy Smith, Zachary Smith, Morgan Jordan, Paul Smith, Abigail Smith, and Ethan Smith, along with 5 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. A private burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.