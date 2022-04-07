Dorabelle Smith

Dorabelle “Johnnie” Smith, 100, formerly of North Kingstown, died peacefully on April 3, 2022. She was the wife of the late Laurence E. Smith. Born in Osceola Mills, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Johnson & Mary (Stonebraker) Johnson.
Mrs. Smith proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was employed as head sales clerk with the Navy Exchange. She was a member of Beacon Church in Exeter and former member of Lafayette Advent Church and The First Baptist Church in North Kingstown, where she volunteered with the Ready Helpers.
She leaves her loving children: Lawrence A. Smith and his wife Helen of Richmond, Nancy J. Parker and her husband Roger of Ashaway. She was the mother of the late Linda J. Whitford. Cherished grandmother of Katherine A. Smith of Richmond, Robert A. Whitford & his wife Shirley of FL, Richard A. Whitford and his wife Amy of Saunderstown, Emily S. Parker of Ashaway, Chelsea J. Messier & her companion John Staba of East Greenwich, Travis E. Parker and his companion Maritza Serrano of Ledyard, CT, and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late A. Johanna Freeman, N. Jane Johnson, Arthur Johnson, and John Johnson.
Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
