William J. Cook, 64, of North Kingstown, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 10th. after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of his wife Anne, and cherished father to his daughter Casey. Born in Providence, son of the late Everett E. and Margaret C. Cook.
Bill graduated from the Chariho Vocational Tech in 1975. As a young entrepreneur, Bill founded the Suburban Jewelry Co. with his Dad and successfully operated it until 2021. Additionally, he was a member of the South County Ambulance Corp, a volunteer firefighter with Matunuck Fire Department, a member of the Greenwich Bay Power Squadron and a past member of the Green Hill Beach Club. As an avid sailor, Bill successfully logged 15,000 miles of offshore sailing and continued his love of sailing by chartering in the British Virgin Islands with friends.
Known for his kindness, generosity, warm soul and magnetic personality, Bill will be remembered as the life of the party, novice comedian and unofficial mayor of the Falls. He will be deeply missed by all who know and love him.
In addition to his wife and daughter, he leaves behind two sisters, Jeanne Elson Gordon and Judy Finnegan (Richard), one brother, Robert E. Cook (Mary Ann) as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
Visitation was Tuesday April 12, 2022 at the Avery Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Christ the King Parish, 180 Old North Rd. , Kingston on April 13, 2022. Burial took place in St. Francis Cemetery in South Kingstown. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.