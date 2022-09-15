Frederick O. Boland, 74, of Wakefield passed away at his home on May 13, 2022.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Owen L. and Grace F. (Trefethen) Boland. Fred grew up in Central Falls & enjoyed his summers working at Camp Yawgoo, he was an Eagle Scout. Just after high school, he enlisted as a US Navy Seabee, serving during the Vietnam War. Post military service, he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island focused on education. Despite that degree, Mr. Boland worked as a contractor throughout Southern RI for many years. He took great pride in his work and found satisfaction in design & construction. He would retire as a travel agent with Mariner Travel which cemented his love for the Caribbean.
Fred had a great deal of hobbies & creative endeavors throughout his life which included fishing, canoeing, BBQ, drum building, wood carving and sewing just to name a few. He enjoyed gathering with his friends around a good fire while sharing stories & laughter.
He leaves his daughter, Josie B. Halt of Wakefield; and grandchildren, Estelle and Maxwell Halt. He was the brother of the late Carolyn, Mark and Daniel Boland.
His committal service with Military Honors will be held Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m. in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in the cemetery administration parking lot at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.