E. Jane Maxson

E. Jane (Hoxie) Maxson died March 9, 2021. She was born in Westerly, RI on January 27, 1927, the only child of Isabella (Shaw) and W. Porter Hoxie. Educated in Stonington schools, Jane received her undergraduate degree and fifth year certification from the University of Connecticut. In 1949, she married Jonathan I. Maxson, Jr., her high school classmate. The couple lived in Stamford, until 1959 when they moved to Ridgefield, CT where they raised their children and lived for thirty two years. Jane received her master’s degree and teaching certification from Western Connecticut State University and taught fourth grade at Ridgebury Elementary School for 25 years. She organized an annual field trip following the Revolutionary War route of the British through the town and visiting the site of the Battle of Ridgefield. She belonged to the Ridgefield Chorale; the highlight of that experience was singing in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Carnegie Hall.
Jane and Jon remodeled their summer home in Green Hill, RI and moved there permanently in 1991. During their retirement they traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. In America, they followed the Oregon Trail, the route pioneered by Lewis and Clark.
Jane volunteered at the Westerly Library Local History room — helping people research their Rhode Island roots and transcribing many of the library’s collection of early town papers. She enjoyed participating in the creative writing group at the Neighborhood Guild and lunching with her friends, Monica and Guida. A Celebration of Jane’s Life will be based on her writings. Jane published the Diaries of J. Irving Maxson 1898-1923, transcribing and annotating them from her husband’s grandfather’s day books. An avid amateur genealogist, she cofounded the Maxson Family Association and researched her roots to the early days of the colonization of America. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jane is survived by her three children, Jonathan III (Sarah Rice) of Portland, OR; Judith Sharnik (John) of Stamford, CT; and David (Diane Larose) of Medfield, MA; four grandchildren, Rachel Maxson (Jesse Purkerson) ; and Clifford Maxson of OR; Hilary Maxson of Maine; and Scott Maxson (Tara Mahendrarajah) of Den Hoorn, Netherlands; one great grandchild, Clara Purkerson of OR. Jane was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband Jonathan I. Maxson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Westerly Historical Society or the RI Genealogical Society.
Walk through calling hours will be held at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and 15 people in the building at one time) will be in place.
A Celebration of Jane’s Life in Her Own Words will be held on Saturday, March 20 beginning at 11 am. Due to Covid restrictions, available seating has been assigned. Mourners may attend the online live stream by visiting the Buckler-Johnston website, clicking on her tribute page and following the link. Private burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly.
For online condolences and livestreaming link, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
