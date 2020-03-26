Betty Cooper Batson, 99, of East Greenwich, died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Green House Home. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Batson. Born in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of the late Arthur F. Cooper & Ethel (Malinak) Cooper.
Mrs. Batson was the business manager at the University of Oklahoma Department of Surgery Health Sciences Division until her retirement in 1984.
She leaves her loving daughter, Barbara B. Frueh of North Kingstown. She was the mother of the late Bruce R. Batson. Cherished grandmother of Theresa F. Scheu, Stephanie J. Frueh, & great-grandmother of Grant & Miles Scheu. She was the mother-in-law of the late Michael E. Frueh & sister of the late Marian Kucheman.
Her funeral and interment at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to a charity of your choice will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.