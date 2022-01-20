Richard W. Moore, 94, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was the cherished husband of the late Marion (Sundquist) Moore.
He is survived by his children, Kristin M. Patterson of South Kingstown, Richard W. Moore, Jr. (Susan) of Kingston, David E. Moore (Beth) of Hopkinton and Susan M. Ferry (Jim) of South Kingstown as well as a brother David N. Moore of Middletown and sister Jane M. Buffum of Avondale; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Audrey (Seiter) Moore. As a young man he enjoyed summers in Watch Hill, RI lifeguarding at the Ocean House. Richard earned his degree in Engineering from the University of Rhode Island where he was the center on the basketball team. While at URI he met his beloved wife Marion of 62 years. A member of Phi Mu Delta, Richard remained a devoted alumni his entire life holding season’s tickets to both the football and basketball games. He was instrumental in founding URI’s Fifth Quarter Club enhancing the football program for both current and future student-athletes.
A War Veteran, Richard left URI briefly during World War II to join the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson. Upon his return from the military, he graduated from URI and worked in the sheet metal contracting business. After learning his trade, he went on to open his own sheet metal company, Enginaire Inc. where he remained until his retirement.
Richard had many close friends and enjoyed a very active social life. He enjoyed boating, the beach, tennis, playing bridge and cribbage, traveling and wintering in Jupiter Florida. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys and he loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He was active in the Jimmy Fund where he met and became steadfast friends with baseball great Ted Williams. Richard spent many weekends at Ted’s camp in Maine fly fishing and was his guest when Ted was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Richard will be remembered as kind, fun-loving and outgoing. He loved amazing his grandchildren with simple magic tricks and always enjoyed a good practical joke.
Richard’s family would like to thank the staff at Scallop Shell Nursing home for the kind and compassionate care provided to him.
Richard’s funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to URI’s Fifth Quarter Club in care of the “URI Foundation and Alumni Engagement.” P.O. Box 1700, Kingston, RI, 02881.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
