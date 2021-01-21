Paul E. Parent, died at the age of 95 on December 31, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Dr. Parent was born in Providence, RI. Paul was a lifelong resident of Coventry, RI. living in the home he grew up in. Paul was the only child of the late Emile and Blanche Parent. Paul served his country as a member of the Naval Air Corp during World War II. After leaving the Naval Air Corp Paul obtained his Bachelor’s degree. Paul continued his education earning his Doctor of Optometry degree. (OD). Paul established his eye and vision practice in Wickford and West Warwick, RI. Paul served patients for over 69 years. Paul was an avid boater and fisherman. Paul was an admirer of the Cord and Duesenberg automobiles. Paul often shared fond memories of riding in his father’s Cord L29. Paul was an accomplished concert violinist and an aficionado of opera. Paul often said Luciano Pavarotti was the most acclaimed tenor of all times. Paul greatly appreciated a good martini revealing the secret ingredient was a pinch of grey salt! Paul was predeceased by his wife Shirley Parent whom he loved dearly.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association, Rhode Island Chapter at 2374 Post Road, #103, Warwick, RI 02886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.