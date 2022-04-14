The Rev. Canon Peter LeValley Spencer, who for 31 years served as rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford, leading that historic parish through a period of tremendous growth, died on Thursday, April 7, after a long illness. He was 83 and lived in Green Hill.
Father Spencer was the second-longest-serving rector in St. Paul’s 316-year history. For three decades, he led the parish as “shepherd, fisherman, sometime tax collector, but usually nursery man,” as he remarked to the vestry and parish in 2001. He described his ministry as “tending the tree of St. Paul’s,” which “became strong and broad and beautiful” and “unique among all Episcopal Churches south of Boston and east of Hartford.”
Father Spencer originally joined St. Paul’s as curate in 1967 at the invitation of then rector Rev. Canon Frederick Belden. In 1971, he was called to be rector after Canon Belden was elevated to Bishop of Rhode Island. Previously, Father Spencer had served as curate at St. Paul’s in Pawtucket after completing his studies at General Theological Seminary in New York City.
The second oldest Episcopal parish in the state, St. Paul’s began a resurgence under Canon Belden, and this growth continued under Father Spencer, who cultivated his organizational skills as an officer in the United States Navy. Membership in the parish doubled by 2001.
Above all, Father Spencer strove to build a “community that is not dependent on clergy.” This allowed him more time to focus on the quality of pastoral care, and to support a range of local, vibrant ministries dedicated to helping people in need in the community. “Always the deeds are done quietly and without fanfare,” The Standard Times reported in 2001. His emphasis on outreach and accompaniment left an indelible impression on the parish and remains a hallmark of St. Paul’s to this day.
Father Spencer said he always tried to adhere to the original vision of St. Paul’s: to serve as a source of renewal for people who then go out into the community. That vision extended across denominational lines to local Roman Catholic, Baptist, and other churches in pursuit of an outward-focused culture committed to meeting the needs of others.
Asked once how he wanted to be remembered, Father Spencer said, “I think helping people realize what they have to do to be an authentic Christian—to be compassionate and honest.”
Peter LeValley Spencer was born in 1938 and grew up in West Warwick, not far from the LeValley family homestead (circa 1722) on Phenix Hill. He was proud of his deep Rhode Island roots via both the Spencer and LeValley lineages. He attended Classical High School in Providence (class of 1956) and went on to Brown University (class of 1960) to study chemistry and religious studies. While at Brown he joined the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps and served two years in active duty before entering General Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity in 1965.
In retirement, Father Spencer served on the Board of Trustees of Saint Elizabeth Community and assisted at various parishes in the Diocese. Among other pastimes, he tended many a garden, growing tomatoes for his wife and grapes for his wine. He loved nature, from the shores of Green Hill Beach to Trustom Pond to the White Mountains in New Hampshire, all of which he summited at least twice. He enjoyed taking trips to New York City and further afield to Italy. Never was he without a loyal black dog by his side.
Father Spencer was married to Eugenia (Bruno) Spencer for 61 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Peter L. Spencer, Jr. and his wife, C. Ashley, of Alexandria, VA; David L. Spencer of Exeter; Mary L. Spencer of Ashaway; and Sarah E. O’Neill and her husband, Samuel, of Cambridge, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Piers L. Spencer of Arlington, VA, Jackson D. Spencer of San Antonio, TX, Hugh D. O’Neill of Cambridge, and Owen S. O’Neill of Cambridge. He was the brother of Susan B. Roebuck of Snug Harbor.
Father Spencer’s Requiem Eucharist will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Kindly omit flowers. Gifts in his memory to Saint Elizabeth Community, in Warwick, will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
