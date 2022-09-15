Lynal M. Ashton, RN, 75, of North Kingstown, RI passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2022 at Kent Hospital.
Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late William Grigger and Evelyn G. (Vanboxel) Grigger. She was the loving wife of Darrel W. Ashton for 55 years.
After graduating from the Cleveland Community College School of Nursing, Lynal dedicated her life to helping others at various hospitals as a registered nurse, most recently at Women & Infants where she cared for newborn babies for 26 years until her retirement in 2010.
Nothing brought Lynal more happiness than spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Mark D. Ashton of Jamestown, Timothy L. Ashton of Cranston, Melissa L. Ashton of Pascoag, and the late Christopher W. Ashton and William W. Ashton. She was the cherished grandmother of Cassie, Nicky, Cameron, Alex and Bramble. She was the sister of William J. Grigger of Cleveland, OH.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed, especially her laugh which would brighten up any room.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
Her Funeral and Burial will be private.
Lynal loved her dachshunds. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Potter League would be appreciated (https://potterleague.org).
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit CranstonMurphy.com.
