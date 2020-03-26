Peter R. Clark

Peter Robinson “Rob” Clark passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at home. He was born on October 3, 1967, in Providence, RI, to the late Richard Perry Clark and his wife Patricia Anne (Rogler) Clark. He graduated from Rocky Hill School in 1986 and spent a year as an exchange student in the Canary Islands, where he had many friends. He spent time traveling the European continent, skiing the Swiss Alps, and touring London, Paris, Amsterdam, Budapest, and Vienna before entering The University of Rhode Island. He graduated in 1992 with a degree in Philosophy and Psychology. He was part owner and Vice President of Clark Farms and was a business and real estate investor.
Rob was a voracious reader and a true intellectual. He was extremely knowledgeable about a wide number of topics including history, geography, politics, religion, music, comedy, and sports. He had an extraordinary passion for sharing his knowledge about current events. Rob enjoyed debating friends on virtually any subject because he had such a vast memory of facts from which to draw and had a powerful ability to articulate his unique point of view. He was a man of great principle and believed in seeking the unvarnished truth on all issues. People who knew him were truly blessed to enjoy his acerbic wit and clever comebacks. In addition, Rob always demonstrated great generosity and would never fail to come to the aid of his friends or strangers in need.
Rob was an avid fan of basketball, baseball, football, and ice hockey, both professional and collegiate. At Rocky Hill School he was chosen as the Varsity Basketball MVP. He loved traveling to follow his favorite teams and to attend musical events. Just a week ago, he attended the URI-Dayton game.
Dogs always had a special place in his heart, and they also became easily attached to him. His current loves are a cockapoo named “Beanie” and a shih tzu named “Baby.” Both are staring at the door, patiently waiting for his arrival home.
He is survived by his devoted and adoring mother, Patricia of South Kingstown; his loving sister, Jennifer P. Clark of Sydney, Australia; his admiring brother, Richard G. Clark and his wife, Susan and his nephew, Perry, all of South Kingstown; his uncle, Frederick Rogler, of Burrillville; and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to judicialwatch.org; projectveritas.com; or rescueme.org.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. For guest book and condolences, go to averystortifuneralhome.com .
