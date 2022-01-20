Ernest A. Esposito, 80, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Gloria C. (Auger) Esposito for fifty-five years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Ernest and Josephine (Ricci) Esposito.
After graduating from LaSalle Academy he served in the US Air Force. Ernie earned a BS in computer engineering from URI after six years of day and evening classes. He worked for Raytheon as an engineer for twenty-six years. He later worked for Remax Flagship for twenty-four years never wanting to retire.
He made many friends over the twenty-four years selling Real Estate and was known for his energy and devotion to service to his clients. He was still active to the end, sending an e-mail to his broker/owner on his last day with us. Ernie was a member of the LaSalle Alumni Society and enjoyed raising funds for the school.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Michael Esposito and his wife Terry of Concord, NC and Mark Esposito of Delray Beach, FL; a sister, Joanne Psilopoulos of North Smithfield, RI; two grandsons, Conner and Nicholas Esposito; a nephew Charles and his wife Sandy and their son Michael Psilopoulos; and a niece Tara Psilopoulos.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:45am from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory-South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road. Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 2374 Post Road, Suite 103, Warwick, RI 02886-2770, egill@alsari.org. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
