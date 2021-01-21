Eugene A. Cournoyer, 74, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Gail (Armstrong) Cournoyer for thirty-eight years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Rosario and Laurette (Belisle) Cournoyer.
He received an associate’s degree from Wentworth Institute and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.
Mr. Cournoyer was the owner of The Anchor Motel in Narragansett for twenty-five years and enjoyed working there with his family until just a couple months ago. He loved cars and owned his red 2002 Chevy Corvette for 18 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Christine Reposa and her husband Jeremy of Wakefield, David Cournoyer of Narragansett and Michael Cournoyer of Washington, DC; three siblings, Helen Oakes of Brewster, MA, Paul Henri Cournoyer of Malone, NY and Andre Cournoyer of Narragansett; and two grandchildren, Wesley and Kassidy Reposa. He was the brother of the late Rosaire and Roger Cournoyer.
His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631 www.give.abta.org. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
