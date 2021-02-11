William “Bill” M. Pratt, Jr., 65, of Charlestown, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Born in Providence, he was the son of William M. Pratt, Sr., and the late Eleanor (MacLaughlan) Pratt.
Bill worked for the Department of Transportation for many years overseeing construction jobs in the state. Previously, he worked at Tri-County Builders, which his father co-owned, building houses. He was a skilled carpenter and his specialty was cabinetry.
He spent most of his life living in Green Hill where he would build his home and raise a family. Bill enjoyed boating and fishing, a passion he shared with his children. Bill, his father, and his two children attended several years of the Rhode Island Tuna Tournament and the Block Island Billfish Tournament on their boat “The Fish Box”. Bill was also an avid skier in his younger days, another passion that was shared with the family. A lot of family vacations were spent in the White Mountains with his parents, wife, children, sisters, and their families.
Bill was always handy and willing to help out. He was also a tinkerer and loved to stay busy with projects. He passed on a lot of those qualities to his children who miss him so much, but will keep his spirit alive with his grandchildren, teaching them the same lessons and sharing the same activities with them.
He is survived by his children, William M. Pratt, III, his wife, Jennifer Pratt and Erin Marie Smith, her husband, Christopher Smith. His former spouse, Eleanor Cassin. He was “Pap” to his grandchildren, Myron Frederick Pratt and Seamus Brody Smith. He is also survived by his father, William M. Pratt, Sr., his two younger sisters: Jane Pratt McLaughlin and Barbara Kelly along with his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Pratt. Bill also leaves behind his chocolate lab, Lucky.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
